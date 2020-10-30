The Mail app on iPhone and iPad has been around for ages. And throughout those years, Apple has updated the app and made a bunch of changes to make it easier and more efficient to use, even in smaller displays.

Now, most of us know how to check or send emails right from our iPhone or iPad. But that's only the surface of what you can do with the Mail app on iPhone or your iPad. Changing settings, save emails as PDF, and even sending messages without moving a finger — there are many things that you can still learn from Mail. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

Consider this page your one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the Mail app on iPhone. You can learn how to do things you've never even tried, not even on your Mac.

So if you want to master your Mail app, or you know someone who's maybe switching to iPhone for the first time, make sure to bookmark and share this page. We'll keep updating it and giving you the latest tips and tricks for your Mail app on iPhone and iPad.