Saving email attachments on iPhone and iPadSource: Bryan M. Wolfe/iMore

The Mail app on iPhone and iPad has been around for ages. And throughout those years, Apple has updated the app and made a bunch of changes to make it easier and more efficient to use, even in smaller displays.

Now, most of us know how to check or send emails right from our iPhone or iPad. But that's only the surface of what you can do with the Mail app on iPhone or your iPad. Changing settings, save emails as PDF, and even sending messages without moving a finger — there are many things that you can still learn from Mail. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

Consider this page your one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the Mail app on iPhone. You can learn how to do things you've never even tried, not even on your Mac.

So if you want to master your Mail app, or you know someone who's maybe switching to iPhone for the first time, make sure to bookmark and share this page. We'll keep updating it and giving you the latest tips and tricks for your Mail app on iPhone and iPad.

How to set up the Mail app on iPhone and iPad

First things first: before you start using the Mail app, there are some things you might want to set up first. You can set up and manage several email accounts, set up your contacts and your calendars, and so much more.

How to use the mail app on iPhone and iPad

Can I use Siri to send an email? Here's how to do itSource: Bryan M Wolfe / iMore

Now that everything is set up to fit all your needs, you can start using the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad. There are a bunch of features that help you manage your inboxes and send emails with the help of Siri.

How to use contacts in the Mail app on iPhone and iPad

iPhone email signatureSource: Bryan M. Wolfe/iMore

Connecting your contacts to Mail is a great way to communicate easily with others or get rid of contacts you're not using anymore.

How to use attachments in the Mail app on iPhone and iPad

How to download iPadOS 14 public beta 1 to your iPadSource: Joseph Keller / iMore

Sending files, notes, or images through the Mail app is a must-have skill, especially in today's day and age. Here you'll find how to send and save attachments right on your iPhone or iPad.

How to make the most out of the Mail app features on iPhone and iPad

Mail app on iPhoneSource: Bryan M. Wolfe/iMore

Now that you know the basics, it's time to step it up a notch. The Mail app has many helpful features that make it a great tool for work or your everyday life. There are some cool shortcuts, a few secret workarounds, and settings adjustments that will make your email experience the best it can be.

