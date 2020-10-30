The Mail app on iPhone and iPad has been around for ages. And throughout those years, Apple has updated the app and made a bunch of changes to make it easier and more efficient to use, even in smaller displays.
Now, most of us know how to check or send emails right from our iPhone or iPad. But that's only the surface of what you can do with the Mail app on iPhone or your iPad. Changing settings, save emails as PDF, and even sending messages without moving a finger — there are many things that you can still learn from Mail. Fortunately, we've got you covered.
Consider this page your one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the Mail app on iPhone. You can learn how to do things you've never even tried, not even on your Mac.
So if you want to master your Mail app, or you know someone who's maybe switching to iPhone for the first time, make sure to bookmark and share this page. We'll keep updating it and giving you the latest tips and tricks for your Mail app on iPhone and iPad.
How to set up the Mail app on iPhone and iPad
First things first: before you start using the Mail app, there are some things you might want to set up first. You can set up and manage several email accounts, set up your contacts and your calendars, and so much more.
- How to set up mail, contacts, and calendars on iPhone and iPad
- How to manage accounts in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad
- How to manage settings for the Mail app for iPhone and iPad
How to use the mail app on iPhone and iPad
Now that everything is set up to fit all your needs, you can start using the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad. There are a bunch of features that help you manage your inboxes and send emails with the help of Siri.
- How to manage email and mailboxes in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad
- How to send email from Mail app for iPhone and iPad
- How to send an email using Siri
How to use contacts in the Mail app on iPhone and iPad
Connecting your contacts to Mail is a great way to communicate easily with others or get rid of contacts you're not using anymore.
- How to create relationships for contacts on iPhone and iPad
- How to remove suggested contacts in the Mail app for iPhone
How to use attachments in the Mail app on iPhone and iPad
Sending files, notes, or images through the Mail app is a must-have skill, especially in today's day and age. Here you'll find how to send and save attachments right on your iPhone or iPad.
- How to send photos and attachments on iPhone and iPad
- How to save email attachments on iPhone and iPad
How to make the most out of the Mail app features on iPhone and iPad
Now that you know the basics, it's time to step it up a notch. The Mail app has many helpful features that make it a great tool for work or your everyday life. There are some cool shortcuts, a few secret workarounds, and settings adjustments that will make your email experience the best it can be.
- How to save an email as a PDF on iPhone and iPad
- Mail shortcuts for iPhone and iPad: 11 gestures to speed up your email!
- How to disable image loading in Gmail, Apple Mail, Outlook, and more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple One: A services bundle that can save you up to $25/month
Apple announced a new services bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and Apple News+ at discounted prices.
Apple closes its stores in France to prepare for a national lockdown
In order to comply with the country's national lockdown mandate, Apple has closed its retail stores in France until at least November 1.
Live transcript: Here's what Apple said at its Q4 20 earnings call
We're transcribing Apple's Q4 earnings call live. Catch up on everything being said.
Automate your viewing habits with the best HomeKit TVs
HomeKit TVs are finally here, and they are awesome! Take your viewing experience to the next level with the best HomeKit TVs that are available now.