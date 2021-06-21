As you look around at all of the deals today, you're going to see hundreds and hundreds of tech sales. While some of these are worth your time, many of them simply aren't that great. That's why we at iMore are scouring Amazon for the best deals. If you're specifically interested in Prime Day iPod deals or Prime Day Macbook Deals , then an awesome accessory for both devices is the Anker USB-C Hub Adapter. It's a 5-in-1 device that provides additional ports and connections to your Apple devices.

Connect this adapter to your iPad Pro, Macbook Pro, or other compatible devices to provide additional ports and the option for faster internet.

This helpful device not only brings three USB-C 3.0 ports to the table, but also has an HDMI port that provides 4K output at 30Hz. Plus, with the inclusion of the ethernet port, you can use a cable to plug directly into the internet for faster running speeds. Some devices don't have that many ports to begin with, so you can see how this would be helpful. It even has data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps for transferring movies, music, and other data files quickly.

Whether you're constantly using your devices for work or play, having those additional slots can be very helpful. And since the adapter is so small, you can easily bring it with you whenever you go on business trips or vacations. It even comes with a little drawstring bag to keep it safe during transit.

There are dozens of USB-C Hub adapters online, but you can trust this one more than others since Anker is such a respected brand in the industry. You never know if you'll get shoddy functionality or worse from third-party offerings.