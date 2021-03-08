If you believe the latest round of rumors Apple will hold a virtual media event on March 23. According to leaker Jon Prosser there are multiple devices and accessories that could be announced. And I'm here for every single one of them.
The story goes that AirTags are ready for the big unveiling. The same goes for refreshed iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV hardware, too. And sure, AirTags are the big news here because they've been rumored for longer than I can remember. But don't discount the other potential announcements here. I'm looking forward to AirTags if only to make the rumors stop, but there's more going on here.
I do have to start with AirTags, though. As great as Tile trackers are I'm convinced that Apple will add that secret sauce to make AirTags a cut above. That special magic that few companies can compete with. If you listen to Tile, the magic that nobody can compete with. I just want to be able to put one in my kid's bags so I know exactly where they are until they're old enough to walk around with iPhones and Apple Watches!
Apple TV is very much due a refresh and that's where else I hope to be spending some money. My family currently has an Apple TV 4K and it's great. It does what I need and I don't want to replace it. What I do want is something smaller and cheaper that I can attach to every other TV in the house. I want to be able to watch Apple TV+ everywhere. And I want to be able to watch YouTube and other streaming services without having to resort to using other boxes and whatnot.
Beyond that, I'm a bit 'meh.' A new iPad Pro could be cool, but my 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro is more than good enough. AirPods will be a huge deal if they get the refresh we expect, but they aren't for me. I'm all about those AirPods Pro and AirPods Max and standard AirPods are too costly to pick up for my young kids.
Then, there's the stuff we don't know about. Could Apple drop something completely unexpected? It's definitely possible and that could be where the real excitement comes from.
And that's all assuming there is a March 23 event. If there isn't, let's just pretend this never happened!
