If you believe the latest round of rumors Apple will hold a virtual media event on March 23. According to leaker Jon Prosser there are multiple devices and accessories that could be announced. And I'm here for every single one of them.

The story goes that AirTags are ready for the big unveiling. The same goes for refreshed iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV hardware, too. And sure, AirTags are the big news here because they've been rumored for longer than I can remember. But don't discount the other potential announcements here. I'm looking forward to AirTags if only to make the rumors stop, but there's more going on here.

I do have to start with AirTags, though. As great as Tile trackers are I'm convinced that Apple will add that secret sauce to make AirTags a cut above. That special magic that few companies can compete with. If you listen to Tile, the magic that nobody can compete with. I just want to be able to put one in my kid's bags so I know exactly where they are until they're old enough to walk around with iPhones and Apple Watches!