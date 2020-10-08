Mklhc Costumes KartsSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. by teaming up with Velan Studios to release Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, an AR version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Releasing on October 16, the game lets you use your Nintendo Switch to navigate remote controlled cars in a race around your home. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has costumes and karts to unlock as well, which could mean more replay value.

The game controls your choice of a Mario or Luigi car, but you can change the way your vehicle and driver look on your screen by unlocking a wide variety of outfits and karts based on previous Mario games including Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 64. We don't currently know if these are purely cosmetic or if they provide some in-game benefit and we're also not sure how they're unlocked. This list will be updated as we learn more about the them and find out if there are more to collect.

4K TVs, Amazon Echos, Beats headphones & more are already at Prime Day pricing

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — Unlockable costumes

These are all the costumes that have been revealed so far:

  • Astronaut outfit
  • Baseball uniform
  • Builder outfit
  • Chef suit
  • Construction worker
  • Cowboy outfit
  • Doctor outfit
  • Explorer outfit
  • Football uniform
  • Gold Mario
  • Knight outfit
  • Metal Mario
  • Painter outfit
  • Pirate outfit
  • Pumpkin outfit
  • Santa outfit
  • Snow outfit
  • Swimmer outfit

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — Unlockable karts

These are all the karts that have been revealed so far:

  • Adventure buggy
  • Ambulance
  • Baseball
  • Big scoop
  • Birthday cake
  • Cattle cruiser
  • Coffin
  • Flame kart
  • Football
  • Knight
  • Landship
  • Rocket ship
  • Scuba driver
  • Sleigh
  • Snow scooter
  • Soap box
  • Space shuttle

Start your engines

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best Nintendo Switch games so Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is likely to be extremely popular. If you want to turn your home into a race track, be sure to preorder your copy now. Check back here for more information on unlockable Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit costumes and karts once it releases.

AR Mario Kart

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Remote control Mario on Switch

Using a Nintendo Switch and a remote control car that features either Mario or Luigi, players can race around a physical space while viewing the track and other opponents via the Switch screen.

Luigi time!

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Little bro gets a go

Take to the track with Mario's little brother, Luigi. Having two of these karts allows for multiplayer fun and will be a fun indoor activity.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.