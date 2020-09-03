Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time, and for good reason. It's a silly racing game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages. If you're a big fan of these games then there's good news! During Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, it was revealed that a special AR version of Mario Kart will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Players will control a real-life remote control kart using their Switch consoles. Are you excited about this fun AR game and its remote control cars? We've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Using a Nintendo Switch and a remote control car that features either Mario or Luigi, players can race around a physical space while viewing the track and other opponents via the Switch screen.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit What is it?

This is an augmented reality game being developed by Nintendo and Velan Studios. Players drive a car with a built-in camera around a physical location like their homes using their Switch consoles. The game makes it so that other racers, items, and the race track itself will appear on the Switch screen. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo You'll probably need to clean up a clear space in your home before you can play. You don't want something getting wound around the car's wheels and breaking anything or having a shoe mess up your race. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Multiplayer Yes, this game will support multiplayer. There aren't many details about this at the moment. However, in order for it to work, each player must have their own remote control car, Nintendo Switch, and a copy of the game. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Playable characters In the video that Nintendo released, it showed two different remote control cars - one being driven by Mario and another being driven by Luigi. Right now it's unclear if players can only play as the physical character located in the car or if there are other options that can show up on the Switch screen. It's possible that those with a Mario kart can only play as Mario while those with a Luigi kart can only play as Luigi. We'll update when we learn more. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Can I use it outside?

So far, all of the video clips we've seen only show the game and the remote control car being used indoors. Our guess is that it can be used outside, however, it's more likely for the car to get damaged that way. Additionally, it can be a lot harder to view the Switch screen outside. How big are the remote control cars? We currently don't know the dimensions of the remote control cars, but we're dying to figure that out. We'll update as soon as we learn more. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Can you play on Nintendo Switch Lite?

We still have a lot to learn about Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. It will more than likely work with the Nintendo Switch Lite, but we don't know for sure. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Release date

Though Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is expected to release on October 16, 2020, launch dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.