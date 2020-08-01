Buying refurbished is always a smart way to score a discount, and BackMarket is full of refurbished tech in excellent or even mint condition. Right now select refurbished Marshall Bluetooth speakers are on sale starting as low as $129.99, including the Stanmore II and the Stockwell II. Though these speakers aren't brand new, they're all in mint condition and have been tested and inspected to ensure they work as they should. BackMarket even includes a one-year warranty and free standard shipping with the purchase.

Today's deal on the Stockwell II is stellar, saving you nearly $70 off the regular cost, though the better deal is on the Stanmore II, which also happens to be the better speaker. It's now $110 off its current cost at Amazon and it would be unlikely to even notice a difference with the condition they're in.

The Stanmore II speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which allows for a low latency connection that doesn't use much power and doesn't get interrupted. It even uses the aptX codec for a smoother audio experience and lossless wireless sound. The multi-host functionality of the speaker allows you to connect two different Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them. Of course you don't have to just connect via Bluetooth either. The speaker has an RCA connection and a 3.5mm input so you can connect your favorite pair of headphones if you want.

The advanced components used in the speaker's design help it produce clean and precise audio. That means it can fill up a room, whether that room is large or small. And no matter what volume level you set, the speaker's audio will still sound fantastic. Do more to control the sound, too. Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on the speaker's top panel. You can get the perfect sound based on the room you're in this way, which helps when the acoustics change.