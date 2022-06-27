What you need to know
- Animal Pictures has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+.
- The production company is owned by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne.
- Rudolph is fresh off the premiere of her new comedy series "Loot" on the streaming services.
Maya Rudolph, fresh off the premiere of her new comedy series "Loot," has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Animal Pictures, which is owned by Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, will give Apple the first shot at new film and television projects.
Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's Animal Pictures is formalizing its relationship with Apple TV+.
The streamer has signed a first-look deal with Animal Pictures, led by president Danielle Renfew Behrens. Under the multi-year deal, Apple will get the opening shot at series and digital feature projects developed at the company.
Rudolph's new series "Loot" just premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The series follows the story of a billionaire who discovers giving back is better than hording all of that money.
In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
The first three episodes of "Loot" are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tune in on Tuesday to check out some third-party games on Nintendo Switch!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
M2 benchmarked against other Apple silicon, reminds us M1 Ultra is top dog
While all of the talk right now is about Apple's new M2 chips, it's easy to forget that the best Apple silicon money can buy right now is the M1 Ultra — but this latest round of benchmarks soon reminds us all.
How much longer can the Nintendo Switch go on?
Our favorite consoles will forever live in our hearts, but that doesn't mean they have to live forever on store shelves. When will Nintendo move on from the Switch?
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.