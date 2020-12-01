Two of the three siblings living next door to Stillwater, Addy and Michael benefit from the panda's wisdom in all kinds of ways with this trailer highlighting just a couple. It gives us another look at what we can expect from the show when it debuts this coming Friday, December 4.

Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.

Stillwater will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers as well as those who take advantage of Apple One as well. The streaming service runs at $4.99 per month on its own and features some great shows including The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and For All Mankind to name just three. More content is being added all the time and the streaming service has just had its first birthday.

It's still relatively early days for Apple TV+ but things are looking very positive indeed. Stillwater is just another example of that and I can't wait to sit down with my kids and check it out this weekend.