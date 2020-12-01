What you need to know
- The latest Apple TV+ Stillwater trailer is all about the panda's friends.
Apple TV+ show Stillwater has a new trailer available on YouTube, this time all about the titular character's friends – Addy and Michael.
Two of the three siblings living next door to Stillwater, Addy and Michael benefit from the panda's wisdom in all kinds of ways with this trailer highlighting just a couple. It gives us another look at what we can expect from the show when it debuts this coming Friday, December 4.
Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.
Stillwater will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers as well as those who take advantage of Apple One as well. The streaming service runs at $4.99 per month on its own and features some great shows including The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and For All Mankind to name just three. More content is being added all the time and the streaming service has just had its first birthday.
It's still relatively early days for Apple TV+ but things are looking very positive indeed. Stillwater is just another example of that and I can't wait to sit down with my kids and check it out this weekend.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
CardioBot 5.1 adds iOS 14 widgets and more – and we're giving it away!
CardioBot supports iOS 14 widgets and Apple Watch Series 6's blood oxygen sensor. What happens when you put the two together?
Apple finds new ways to support (RED) as it combats HIV/AIDS and COVID-19
Apple continues to help (PRODUCT) RED in new ways as it battles HIV/AIDS.
Apple picks up a $12 million fine over claims of iPhone water resistance
Apple is in the dog house in Italy after it picked up a fine over the way it advertises iPhones and their water resistance.
All the Nintendo Switch accessories for Animal Crossing fans
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch. Go all out with your Animal Crossing love with these adorable-themed accessories.