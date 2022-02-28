What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced a new limited series about Benjamin Franklin.
- Michael Douglas will star in the series as Franklin.
Michael Douglas is coming to Apple TV+ to play Benjamin Franklin.
In a press release on the Apple Newsroom, the company announced that Michael Douglas is coming to the streaming service to play Benjamin Franklin in a new limited series from Kirk Ellis, the writer of the acclaimed series "John Adams." Based on the book "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America" from Stacy Schiff, the series will be directed by Tim Van Patten.
The new Apple TV+ series will tell the story of Franklin and his work with France to "underwrite America's experiment in democracy."
The drama will explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin's career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France – an absolute monarchy – to underwrite America's experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace treaty with England of l783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin's most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution.
The limited event series will be written and executive produced by Kirk Ellis, and directed by Tim Van Patten, who will serve as executive producer alongside Michael Douglas, Richard Plepler through EDEN productions, Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures, and Mark Mostyn. Stacy Schiff will serve as co-executive producer.
It's currently unclear exactly when the film will premiere on Apple TV+ or if it will be paired with a theatrical release as well. If you want to make sure you experience it in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
