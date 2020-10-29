On September 17, 2020, Capcom announced two new Monster Hunter games exclusively for the Nintendo Switch during Nintendo's Direct Mini Partner Showcase. Monster Hunter Rise, the next installment in the flagship Monster Hunter titles after Monster Hunter World, and the subject of this article, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. It is the newest installment in the RPG spinoff series, Monster Hunter Stories. Monster Hunter Stories is a fairly different beast compared to the main games (and just as content heavy so get your microSD card space ready). I have a strong feeling Monster Hunter Stories 2 will become one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it releases. While non-cutscene gameplay footage hasn't shown up at the time of this writing for Monster Hunter Stories 2, translated Q&As at Siliconera have confirmed it will have similar gameplay as its predecessor. So, we will talk about the first Monster Hunter Stories as well. This way, newcomers can get an idea what to expect for the sequel. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Let's begin our research.

What is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin?

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a sequel to 'Monster Hunter Stories'. Released for the Nintendo 3DS on October 2016 in Japan, then released worldwide a year later in September 2017. It was also ported onto Android and IOS stores in December 2017 in Japan), again released worldwide in September 2018. In the Monster Hunter Stories series, you take on the role of a 'Monster Rider' (complete with a customizable appearance and gender). Contrary to the franchise's titular 'Monster Hunters' who set out to slay monsters, Riders seek to tame monsters to protect the balance of nature as much as possible. They accomplish this through ancient, seemingly magical devices called 'Kinship Stones'. These have the power to tame monsters and empower a Rider's monster (or 'Monstie' as Riders refer to tamed monsters) in battle. Though they are willing to fight and kill wild monsters only as a last resort.

Riders are a secretive group, trying to keep out of the public eye. They feel that Monster Hunters, who have spent an eternity fighting monsters wouldn't understand the Riders' power and goal to tame them. Even going so far as to be afraid of them. Conflicts would arise over how to handle the ecosystem since they have extreme opposite approaches and ideologies. So, they conduct their work in secret to avoid any conflict. The premise for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is that one day, the player Rider meets a young Wyverian (Monster Hunter's version of elves) girl named Ena. She informs you that Rathalos (the franchise's mascot monster) are starting to disappear from the world. She believes you are the descendent of a legendary Monster Rider named 'Red'. This causes Ena to ask for your help to find where the Rathalos have gone and save them from whatever caused their disappearance. On this journey, you will explore the world filled with bright, colorful locales, meet a wide variety of characters, and fight to tame tons of monsters for your cause. What is the Gameplay like?

Unlike the mainline Monster Hunter games which are action games with light RPG elements, Monster Hunter Stories are pure, full on JRPGs. They have a heavier emphasis on story, characterization, world exploration, and combine the monster catching aspects and combat system of Pokemon with the gear farming, intense monster hunting action of Monster Hunter. Battles are a turn-based affair, where you send your Monstie out to do battle with wild monsters. Except your character fights alongside your Monstie in battle, you don't get to sit back on the side lines like in Pokémon. You get three lives in battle, if you or your Monstie get knocked out 3 times, it's game over. The Rider can fight in battle using weapon specific special moves and support their Monstie with items. Your Monstie acts independently, but you can command them for specific actions in battle using the Kinship Stone. Riders can even ride their Monstie as a mount, doing this buffs up their stats and gain access to a super move. Once the enemy monster is defeated, you collect their body parts and bring them back to a town's blacksmith to create new gear for your Rider. Though what gear you can create and the benefits they provide are a lot more streamlined compared to the mainline Monster Hunter games.

You can have up to six Monsties in your party. To acquire more, you must swipe eggs from a monster's nest, and use your Kinship Stone to have the monster hatch, then imprint onto you. Which is morally questionable when you start to think about it. One feature I really hope they keep for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the Gene-splicing system. Using the Kinship Stone, you can take traits from other Monsties and insert them into your favorite Monsties to upgrade them. This was a very cool system. It allowed Monsties to be customized into specialized roles. Pure attackers, tanks, status effect dealers, supporters, all sorts of possibilities. Sometimes carrying traits from other monsters can even change a monster's element. For example, if you splice Genes many Thunder Genes from Thunder Elemental monsters into a Fire Elemental monster, it will change it into a Thunder Elemental monster. Monsties get a subtle color appearance change to reflect their new element and new visual effects for their super move. The best part was that this system allowed ANY Monstie to be viable throughout the main campaign, even ones you encountered at the beginning of the game. Except the postgame superbosses, you will need carefully optimized Monstie parties for those.

I hope they go even further with this system for the sequel. For example, combining too many genes from different Monsties would start to mutate your preferred Monstie to a become deformed hybrid. Giving it a cool or terrifying appearance. Imagine splicing the genes of a Diablos into a Rathalos. Then suddenly that Rathalos gains the horns and armored hide of a Diablos. While gaining the ability to dive bomb into the ground, then fly instantly out of the ground back into the air to blast you with fireballs. That would be pretty terrifying. Another thing they could add would be giving Monsties armor. Like how Riders can arm themselves with the gear we get for killing monsters, we could maybe do the same for Monsties. If Monster Hunter Rise could have armored mounts with the Palamutes, so can Monster Hunter Stories 2. There is one big drawback to being a Rider though. Unlike Hunters who get access to 14 weapon types, Riders only got access to 4 weapons. Sword & Shield, Hunting Horn, Hammer, and Greatsword. This is mostly due to balancing since the Monsties are the true dealers while the Rider is mostly support providers.

Good news is that Monster Hunter Stories 2 will add two more weapon types for the Rider, confirmed via Arekkz Gaming. However, Capcom haven't stated which weapons will be added yet. I'm personally hoping Charge Blade and Switch Axe make it in. I'm curious to see how their weapon morphing mechanics would work in a turn-based combat system. Gunlance is also another good weapon I would to see make it in, just for the coolness factor alone. Though realistically, I'm guessing they will work in the Light Bowgun and Bow. Riders never got any ranged weapons in the first game, implementing them in a turn-based combat system would be easier than the other weapons, and they would open up more support options with status effect ammo. Also, I'm hoping they make the Rider more durable in battle. In the original game, even with the sturdiest armor, Riders can be taken down pretty quickly due to their naturally low defenses. Any new or returning monsters?