Moonshot — A Journey Home is now available for download in Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers can now download Moonshot — A Journey Home from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Being a good Apple Arcade game, Moonshot doesn't include any in-app purchases or ads which means that there is absolutely nothing to get in the way of your fun. And fun you will have, too. Just take a read of the App Store description for Moonshot and you'll see what I mean.

Moonshot is a physics-based puzzle game where you play as Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth. Using slingshot mechanics and navigational puzzles, help Moon Pi trek across the mysterious universe to finally get back home.

Gamers can look forward to playing 126 different Moonshot levels that take place across seven unique worlds. The game includes 35 different skins and themed outfits, while iCloud support means that game states will sync from iPhone to iPad to Apple TV to Mac and then all the way back again.

You will of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to enjoy Moonshot, but priced at $4.99 per month it's a bit of a no-brainer for mobile gaming fans. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle which makes it even better value for existing Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscribers, for example.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It might not be of much use here, but a good gaming controller is a great idea for mobile gamers to add to their arsenal of accessories.