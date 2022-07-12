While mophie makes a lot of great products, we're not sold on the mophie Juice Pack Connect. The idea is you place a sticker permanently on the back of your iPhone or its ase, and the battery pack slides into place over the sticker and charges your iPhone wirelessly. However, it doesn't get great reviews, and I'm not sure that I'd want a battery-attachment sticker on my phone or phone case all the time anyway. We've got some other suggestions for you, whether you prefer one of the best portable batteries or one of the best MagSafe batteries (if you have an iPhone 12 or newer.)

You've got to charge on the go sometimes

mophie Juice Pack Connect |was $89.99 now $31.99 at Amazon At 60% off, the 5,000 version is at least a decent price if you're got your heart set on this one. Reviews are pretty mixed, and you'll have to keep a sticker permanently affixed to your iPhone or its case for this battery to work as intended. 3,000 mAh: $48.99 at Amazon

5,000 mAh: $31.99 at Amazon mophie Snap+ Juice Pack | was $49.95 now $39.99 at Amazon If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you've got MagSafe compatibility and you can pick up this 5,000 mAh gem. In our review, we were impressed by mophie's Snap+ Juice Pack's power, slim form factor, and convenience. It snaps onto the back of your iPhone and starts charging, no cables or other connections needed. Get 20% off on Prime Day. $39.99 at Amazon mophie Powerstation mini | was $39.95 now $18.99 at Amazon With 5,000 mAh of charging power and discounted more than 50% off, this is an easy pick for anyone. You'll need a cable to connect your iPhone to the battery, but it works it any iPhone model (or any smartphone for that matter.) No more worrying about running out of juice. For less than $20, you can have peace of mind anywhere you go. $18.99 at Amazon

You don't have to buy just any Prime Day deal; we're here to help you find the best of the best. While mophie is a well-known and beloved battery pack maker, not all of mophie's batteries are created equal. If you want our advice, skip the Juice Pack Connect and snag mophie's Snap+ Juice Pack (MagSafe users) or Powerstation mini (for anyone) instead.

