What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has confirmed that it will premiere The Morning Show season two on September 17..
- You can watch the new teaser right here.
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that the second season of the hit series The Morning Show will premiere on the streaming service on September 17, 2021.
The new season comes after the first one won multiple awards and enjoyed a popular breakout season. Apple TV+ and stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be hoping for more of the same from season two. They don't have anything to worry about if this new teaser is any indication.
Take a first look at the drama coming to The Morning Show. Season 2 will premiere September 17 exclusively on Apple TV+
The Morning Show stars Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon and Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on the morning news.
You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy The Morning Show. The streaming service is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle too, with that perhaps being the best approach for most people living inside the Apple ecosystem.
The new Apple TV 4K might also be the best way to take in the new season of The Morning Show although you can watch on just about anything including smart TVs, game consoles, and even the internet. If the Apple TV is your bag though, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals before you place an order.
