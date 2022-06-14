Although I've used MagSafe mounts before, the Mous MagSafe Charging Mount is the first I've owned that can both dock and charge a MagSafe-compatible iPhone while I drive. The vent mount simply attaches to the car vent and the iPhone snaps right on. As long as the USB cord is plugged in, it will begin charging immediately from a comfortable viewing angle. It's a smart solution to multi-tasking on the road. This is an all-in-one solution for driving with the iPhone, and it works with almost any car vent. Because of MagSafe technology, you can just snap the iPhone right onto the Mous mount with one hand. No need for adjusting or attaching. It's automatic and seamless. You will need a USB port to plug it into if you want to charge, of course, but this mount is even useful when it's not charging.

Mous MagSafe Compatible Charging Vent Mount Bottom line: Use and charge your iPhone safely on the road with the Mous MagSafe Charging Mount. It's a stable mount with strong magnets and a swivel base for easy viewing in any direction. The Good Strong magnetic attachment

Swivels in any direction

Charges wirelessly

Easy to attach and remove The Bad No built-in cord storage

It's expensive $64 at Mous

$80 at Amazon

Mous MagSafe Charging Mount: Price and availability

The best place to purchase the Mous MagSafe Charging Mount right now is on the Mous official website. It often goes on sale for as low as $64, which is certainly not cheap, but on Amazon the mount will cost you $80. I'll discuss my thoughts about pricing below, but as far as availability goes, these are the only two major retailers to carry this product. Mous MagSafe Charging Mount: Smart design and a solid hold

Mous incorporates a unique non-slip vent clip with a secure thumb-screw to ensure a reliable connection to the vent. Unlike other slip-on vent clips, this one will not fall out, even if it's jostled or bumped. This was the biggest difference I noticed between this and other vent clips I've used. Once installed, the Mous mount isn't going anywhere but on a ride with you. The mount is built with a ball-mount swivel base so that it can be turned and twisted in almost any direction. So no matter where you mount it or how tall you are, you can swivel the iPhone to face you. This is also convenient for the passenger who may want to turn the iPhone the other way to browse through music or help navigate. The way this product is made creates an easy and convenient user experience.

I was also pleasantly surprised by the firm magnetic hold of the mount. Most MagSafe accessories I've used provide a weak magnetic hold that leads to frustration when the iPhone accidentally detaches. This has not happened even one time with the Mous Charging Mount. You really have to give the phone a good tug to detach it; there's no iPhone falling to the floor when you run over a pothole. Since the Mous mount is easy to attach and detach to the vent, you can take it on and off easily. So if you're switching cars with a spouse or dusting off the dash, there's no hassle to unclipping the vent mount whenever needed. It also charges just as fast as any MagSafe charger. As long as the power supply is plugged into a USB port, it will charge the iPhone automatically whenever you attach the phone. If your iPhone doesn't need charging, you can just unplug the cable and use the mount as a dock for hands-free navigation only. Mous MagSafe Charging Mount: A high-end product with a high-end price

There's no denying that the Mous Charging mount is the best of the best when it comes to car vent mounts. It brings a smart design, top-quality materials, reliability and MagSafe compatibility... but all of that comes at a price. When compared to other similar products on the market, the price of this product is definitely on the higher end. If you have the budget for it, this is the best product of its kind, but you have to pay for that kind of quality. The only other thing I'd like to see on a product like this is cord storage. I wish there was a way to neatly tuck away the cord when it's not needed. Although there is a lip behind the mount where you could wrap the cord, it won't stay put. A convenient clip or strap for the cord would be a nice touch. Mous MagSafe Charging Mount: Competition

The Mous MagSafe Charging Mount is unique in its smart no-slip design and strong magnetic hold, but there are other products that serve the same basic purpose of docking and charging the iPhone. One such product is the mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount Charger. This one is MagSafe compatible and provides a 15W charge as it holds the iPhone. The main difference here is that the mophie provides a standard vent clip connector so it's not going to have the same solid hold as the Mous. The mophie is much more affordable, however, so making a decision between these two products will likely come down to budget. Mous MagSafe Charging Mount: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You appreciate smart, user-friendly design.

You'd like a car mount that will swivel in any direction.

You need a strong, reliable hold in any terrain. You shouldn't buy this if... You have a low budget.

You only need a mount, not a charger. For anyone who values top-quality products and expects excellent performance and reliability, the Mous MagSafe Car Mount checks all the boxes. This isn't the vent mount that's going to slip off on a rough road or detach from the iPhone whenever you go over a speed bump. Although it's not for the faint of budget, this is the best charging vent mount that money can buy, in my humble opinion. 4.5 out of 5 You can count on Mous to bring superior quality and smart design to any product, and this charging car mount is no exception. It's designed with a unique non-slip clip that won't jostle or fall off no matter how you drive. The same is true for the extra-strong magnets that attach firmly to any MagSafe-enabled iPhone. The mount charges just as fast as any MagSafe charger, provided your car has a USB-C port. Otherwise it comes with a USB-A adapter, but the charge will go a little slower. Although this is not the most affordable charging vent mount on the market, it does have the best quality.