Apple confirms price of its exclusive MLS streaming package (and TV Plus discount)

Apple has confirmed the price and schedule of its exclusive MLS Season Pass streaming package that will air on Apple TV from February 2023.

The company also confirmed (opens in new tab) the schedule of all the games set to air on the platform.

2023 sees the debut of the MLS Season Pass, which will feature all MLS regular season, playoff, and Leagues Cup games in one place with no blackouts.

That means MLS Season Pass holders can watch MLS on Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV, smart TVs, and more through the Apple TV app. The subscription kicks off on February 1, 2023, marking the start of a 10-year partnership.

MLS Season Pass price and schedule

Apple says the majority of games will be played on Saturdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 pm ET, starting on February 25. The first weekend of matches will be completely free on the Apple TV app.

The MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will cost $14.99 a month, or $99 per season. Apple TV Plus customers can sign up for the special price of $12.99 monthly or $79 per season, a much better deal. Remember, MLS Season Pass is not included in Apple TV Plus, and is instead an Apple TV service.

The MLS Season Pass is Apple's biggest commitment to streaming live sports to date. Earlier this year Apple showed MLB Games on Apple TV Plus for free, but coverage was ailed by poor broadcasting and commentary teams.

The 2023 MLS Season will see a return of Rivalry Week in May, as well as the All-Star Game in July. A new Leagues Cup tournament featuring all 47 MLS and Liga MX clubs will kick off in July and run through August. MLS Decision Day will also be back on October 21.

Alongside the announcement, Apple is also touting the new My Sports section of the Apple TV app that debuted in iOS 16, as the easiest way to follow your team.