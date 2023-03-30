Surprise hit Apple Music Classical takes top spot in App Store rankings

After months of rumors, Apple finally released Apple Music Classical earlier this week. And while it might not have been everyone's idea of a good time, it's clear that plenty of people wanted to take it for a spin.

In fact, Apple Music Classical was downloaded from the App Store so many times that it is now sitting pretty at the very tippy top of the App Store rankings for free apps in the United States. It's only beaten to the top spot by the U.K.'s biggest supermarket on the other side of the pond as well.

Who saw that one coming?

Included with Apple Music

While we will never know for sure, we have to imagine that even Apple is surprised by how quickly the Apple Music Classical app has summited the App Store's charts. Whether it will stay there is another matter, but this should give us a good idea of how many people wanted to take the app for a spin at least once.

A lot, is the answer. A whole lot of people did.

The Apple Music Classical app beat out Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire to take the top spot, with CapCut — Video Editor rounding out the top three.

One thing that Apple Music Classical has going for it is that it's free for anyone who also has an Apple Music subscription. That also includes Apple One subscribers of course, meaning there are millions of people who had nothing to lose from downloading the app.

WOW! Apple Music Classical has overthrown Temu to be the #1 free app on the App Store… did not see that coming… pic.twitter.com/jW7WqAaIjQMarch 29, 2023 See more

The one downside of Apple Music Classical right now is of course the lack of any apps available for the Mac or iPad. The puzzling omission will surely be fixed soon, and an Android app is also on the way.

That'll mean that those listening on their Samsung Galaxy S23 will be able to listen using the same app as anyone using the best iPhone, the oldest iPhone, or indeed any iPhone that supports iOS 15.4 or later.

But not on a Mac or iPad. Not yet, at least.