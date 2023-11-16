Apple Music Classical finally has an iPad app and you can download it now

When Apple Music Classical launched back in March of 2023 it did so after months of rumors and leaks. The classical music-themed streaming service is part of Apple Music and is included in the same subscription, but there's a catch — it has its own app, downloadable via the App Store.

That alone might be seen as strange, but the strangest aspect of the launch was that there was no iPad Apple Music Classical app — something that Apple has now fixed eight months later.

The new iPad app comes as an update to the existing Apple Music Classical iPhone app, with Apple making it into a universal binary that can be downloaded on both big and small screens.

Music to classical fans' ears

Apple announced the new iPad support via the App Store update itself, adding release notes that simply say that it was "introducing Apple Music Classical designed especially for iPad." Those listening on an iPhone do still have something new to look forward to, with Apple adding that Apple Music Classical version 1.1 also brings with it stability and performance improvements. There's no word on what exactly that means, however.

Apple Music Classical's specialist app works in much the same way as the main Music app but with special features designed to work best with classical compositions. Such music often has different and more detailed information about composers and those involved in the production, something the Apple Music Classical app can surface in a way the Music app cannot. Fans will also find specially-curated playlists, too.

If you want to download the new Apple Music Classical iPad app you can do so right now — it's a free download. Just keep in mind that you'll need an Apple Music or Apple One subscription.