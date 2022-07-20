Apple Music Live to stream Luke Combs' North Carolina concert

Luke Combs has been announced as the next act to come to Apple Music Live, Apple's new live concert series.

The country singer-songwriter revealed that he will be the fourth act to be featured on the music streaming service. While some of the Apple Music Live concerts were live-streamed, Combs' concert will be pre-recorded and then streamed on the service at a later date.

The concert is currently planned for July 28 at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to the report, it will then be streamed on Apple Music on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. PT.

Combs "jumped" at the opportunity to be featured on Apple Music Live

In a statement to Billboard, Combs said that he "jumped" at the chance to work with Apple and put on a special concert back in his home state. The artist says that the concert will cover his entire new album.

"Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy," Combs said. "I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s — a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!"

Combs will follow Harry Styles, Lil Durk, and Mary J. Blige, who have already hosted live concerts on the streaming service. All of those performances are available to watch now.

You'll be able to stream Luke Combs’ concert on Apple Music on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. PT in over 165 countries. Apple Music Live is available directly through the Apple Music app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

To watch the concert, you'll need an Apple Music subscription. The service costs $5.99 per month for students and $9.99 per month for everyone else. It is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundles.