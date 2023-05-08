Apple Music Live will stream Ed Sheeran's London concert live this week

Apple Music Live is coming back for a second season starting on May 10 with Ed Sheeran's live performance at the Eventim Apollo in London kicking things off.

The live performance series will begin with Sheeran's performance of a new album called "-" which is pronounced "Subtract." Whatever it's called, this will be the first time Sheeran has performed the album with a full 12-piece band that also includes Aaron Dessner of The National.

The show will stream live on Wednesday, May 10, at noon PST on Apple Music, with Apple Music also confirming that Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to stream the performance on demand beginning at 1 p.m. PST on May 10. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to re-watch the action as well.

Sheeran's new album is already available to stream on Apple Music and it was produced by Dessner. Sheeran also recognized that in a press release (opens in new tab) confirming the Apple Music Live event.

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran said. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

When it comes to listening on Apple Music there is no shortage of ways to do that, while the same can be said for watching after the fact via Apple TV+.