Apple Music subscribers receive 'gifts' galore from global artists this holiday season

Subscribers to Apple Music can look forward to a series of "gifts" as part of the From Apple Music With Love celebrations starting today.

Running through November 30, From Apple Music With Love sees a number of global artists share additional content with their fans across the Apple Music service this holiday season. Some of the artists getting involved include Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Fred Again, John Legend, and DJ Khaled.

Listen up

On the first day of #FromAppleMusicWithLove, @fredagainagain1 gave to me... his @boilerroomtv DJ Mix!Vibe out to his now-infamous set in #SpatialAudio with @Dolby Atmos. ⚡ https://t.co/Lk8XHRRAsH pic.twitter.com/zeupBeRgTkNovember 25, 2022 See more

Variety (opens in new tab) reports that the gifts offered by the artists will include a range of things including "live recordings, new versions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and mixes."

The first of these gifts comes from Fred Again, dubbed a "British electronic ace" by the outlet.

Speaking about the Boiler Room set that Apple Music listeners can enjoy right now (opens in new tab), the artists said that it was nothing short of "chaos."

“I was almost helplessly present,” he told Apple Music. “I always thought, ‘Well, when I do mine, I’ll have my best friend here and my other mate here,” he said. “But it was so rammed that my best friends couldn’t get close anyway.

You'll of course need to be an Apple Music subscriber to listen to this set and others, so make sure that you're all signed up. Apple One is the best value if you're also using Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and other Apple services. However, you can of course subscribe to Apple Music on its own starting from $4.99 per month for the Voice plan. You'll need the $10.99 per month Individual plan to get the most out of the service, though, while families can pay $16.99 per month. The Family Plan unlocks the full Apple Music experience for up to six people.