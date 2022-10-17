Apple releases huge audio upgrade for Mercedes-Benz and Apple Music

Apple and Mercedes-Benz have announced Apple Music Spatial Audio support for a number of the German carmaker's vehicles.

The feature, now available "as a native experience in Mercedes-Benz vehicles for the first time," integrates with the MBUX in-car entertainment system.

Big cars, big sound

Apple confirmed that the feature is now available "in Mercedes-Maybach models, the EQS and EQS SUV, as well as the EQE and the S-Class."

“Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music, which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats said via press release (opens in new tab). For the first time, Apple Music subscribers can listen to their libraries in Spatial Audio — so long as they are driving one of the handful of supported vehicles, of course.

This move will also make Mercedes-Benz the first to offer Apple Music Spatial Audio in vehicles around the globe, bringing a new 3D audio experience to drivers and passengers via Dolby Atmos. Music is available via people's existing playlists, while Apple Music also offers curated playlists for those who want a helping hand discovering new music to listen to.

Now not only is Apple Music arguably the best iPhone music streaming service around, but it's now also the best one to use when driving around in your luxury German vehicle, too.

Apple Music is available as a $9.99 per month subscription while a family plan is also offered for those with more than one listener in the house. Alternatively, an Apple One subscription is also available, bringing Apple Music under the same roof as Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and more.