Apple's Taylor Swift 2023 Artist of the Year celebration could be coming to Apple TV according to the NYC event's T&Cs

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year, taking the crown from last year’s winner, Bad Bunny, and the live event to celebrate her achievements may appear on Apple TV in the future.

Taylor Swift’s Eras The Experience will take place in New York City on December 8 and December 9, with Swifties receiving notification of successful ticket applications early this week. While Swift will not be in attendance at the event, the 40-minute listening party could be filmed for Apple Music or Apple TV, according to the event’s FAQ.

On the event sign-up page, in response to “Will there be Audio/Visual recordings of the event?” the FAQ states, “Yes. By attending this event, you are agreeing that visual and audio recordings of the event, including your voice and likeness, may be used for commercial purposes worldwide and on a royalty-free basis.”

So, if you missed the December 2 sign-up window or don’t live in the Greater New York area, you might be able to listen to or watch the best of Taylor Swift in the coming months. That said, if this exclusive Apple Music event doesn’t come to streaming, The Eras Tour Concert Film will be available to rent on Apple TV starting December 13.

Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year — for good reason

Swift’s incredible year brought her record-breaking Eras Tour across the globe, with estimates of over $1 billion in sales. The success of Swift’s tour was seen throughout Apple Music, with “65 of her songs reaching Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100, more than any other artist.”

Apple Music’s statement also revealed, “More people listened to Taylor Swift in 2023 (on Apple Music) than to any other artist in the world, setting a new all-time record for a single year on Apple Music. In fact, Swift's streams on Apple Music have more than doubled since last year, growing at a rate that is a new record not only for Swift, but for any star of her stature. She is currently the No. 1 most-streamed female-identifying artist in Apple Music history.”

While she may have had one of the best commercially successful years in all of music history, Swift didn’t get the award for Apple Music’s most streamed song of the year, which controversial country music artist Morgan Wallen won earlier last week. That said, considering her accolades for 2023, we doubt she’ll be too fussed.