How to use Set Lists on Apple Music

Apple has launched some useful features for Music lovers across Apple Maps and Apple Music that make it much easier to keep track of your favorite artist’s tours and setlists.

The new addition to Apple Music, Set Lists, allows you to follow the tours of your favorite artists, listen to their set lists, and buy tickets easily from within the app itself. Essentially, Apple has made its own version of the popular setlist wiki, setlist.fm.

Obviously, there’s a lot to add to even come close to the historical data of setlist.fm, but for Apple, adding Set Lists into Apple Music is a great start. Here’s how to use Apple Music Set Lists.

How to use Apple Music Set Lists

(Image credit: iMore)

Open Apple Music Select the Browse Tab Tap Set Lists Select an artist. You can tap one to play (or save it as a playlist) You can also Browse Upcoming Shows and click Get Tickets if any are available

At launch, Apple Set Lists is limited to six featured artists:

There are also some Set Lists that can be found through search, like Taylor Swift’s Era tour, so search for your favorite touring artist to see if they are compatible with the feature.

Set Lists, a great addition to Apple Music

The new Set Lists feature, while in its infancy, could be a great reason to cancel Spotify Premium – especially if you love live music.

Alongside Set Lists, Apple has added 40 new Apple Maps Guides, which are curated by Apple Music Editors. These new Guides showcase some of the best venues in world music across some of the leading culture hubs, including "Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America."

If Apple adds to these cities and tries to add new artists to the Set Lists on Apple Music, then the sky is the limit for concertgoers hoping to get that extra bit of content before attending a tour.