Apple turns Las Vegas Sphere into world's largest cat bubble backpack to celebrate one of its biggest movies of 2024 — Henry Caville and Bryce Dallas Howard star in Aryglle debuting February 2

The Las Vegas Sphere has been used for some strange things, including an Xbox load-up screen and a huge basketball but Apple may have just won the strangest advertisement yet with a cat.

Overnight, Apple Original Films revealed it had rented out the outside of the Las Vegas Sphere to make it look like a cat bubble backpack. This was done to advertise Argylle, Apple Original Films and Universal Pictures’ next major movie.

The feline in question is Alfie, owned by Argylle, the titular character. This is not the first time Apple has used the Las Vegas Sphere for advertising, producing a video for U2’s tour last year. This is, however, Apple’s strangest collaboration with the Las Vegas Sphere, and perfectly in line with what Argylle seems to be about.

What is Argylle?

Argylle is a spy comedy film directed by Matthew Vaughn, written by Jason Fuchs, and starring Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. It has managed to pick up a bit of a following mostly, especially on TikTok, thanks to its strange marketing and unknown author.

Argylle is based on a book that has not yet been published by a first-time author named Elly Conway, who has not been linked back to any major films or works. For a movie to be written, funded, and starring some huge names without any prior work is quite strange. This becomes more peculiar when you consider that the movie itself is about Elly Conway, who discovers her writing is starting to become true. From the outset, it seems very meta and mysterious, ripe for an audience trained in AR games and riddles. Given it is about spies, the audience becomes an investigative detective of sorts when preordering their tickets.

This is all to say it’s very conceptual marketing with a little bit of a fun twist. You can check out Argylle for yourself in cinemas on February 2 and Apple TV Plus at some point in the future.