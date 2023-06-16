Henry Cavill is coming to Apple TV Plus in a new spy movie called Argylle

Apple TV Plus has announced a new movie starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and others. It'll launch in theaters worldwide on February 2, 2024, before coming to the Apple TV Plus streaming service later.

The new movie, called Argylle, doesn't yet have a trailer that we can take in but it already sounds like it could be a must-watch for spy movie fans.

Alongside the stars mentioned earlier, Argylle will also star Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Super spy

Apple TV Plus announced the new movie in a press release and while it didn't give the game away too much, we do know enough to pique the interest. "'Argylle' follows the globetrotting adventures of super-spy Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations," the press release says. "Directed by Matthew Vaughn, 'Argylle' is based on a script written by Jason Fuchs."

While the movie will reach theaters in February, there's no official word yet on when we can look forward to it reaching our TV screens. Apple sometimes gives movies a theatrical release so that they can be considered for awards, so that might suggest that it has high hopes for Argylle.

There's certainly no denying that the cast should be enough to get people interested, but it's TV shows that have generally made the biggest splash on Apple TV Plus to date. Shows like The Morning Show, Severance, Servant, and Ted Lasso have proven popular while the movie CODA was a huge success for Apple both on TV screens and in the awards it picked up.

You can of course watch Apple TV Plus on Apple's devices, including iPhones and iPads. The Apple TV 4K may be the best way, but it is far from the cheapest. There are plenty of Apple TV 4K alternatives if you're looking to save some cash.