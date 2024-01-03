Apple TV Plus hit show Slow Horses is the first Apple Original series to get renewed for a fifth season after rampant success of recently released third outing

Slow Horses is officially the first Apple TV Plus Original to get renewed for a fifth season after huge success following the release of season 3 in December.

The season 3 finale aired on December 27, and Apple has been quick to announce that the Golden Globe-nominated series is coming back for not only season four but season five, too.

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the boss of a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents, Slow Horses is one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus thanks to its excellent writing and its star's comic timing.

Apple’s official press release reads, “In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.”

Season five will be adapted from the “next novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron “Slough House” book series.”

Slow Horses keeps on galloping

iMore contributor Steven Shaw thinks Slow Horses is so good that it alone justifies paying for Apple TV Plus, and with a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics and viewers agree.

With three six-episode seasons currently available, it’s the perfect length of TV show to binge over a few days, and it’s addictive enough to keep you coming back for more.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV Plus by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (no, not that Will Smith). “Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. The director for season five has not yet been announced.”

Season four doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when the next two seasons grace our television sets, hopefully in 2024.