Slow Horses is one of the most popular TV shows of the week, and you can stream the whole series on Apple TV Plus right now

Slow Horses, one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, is also one of the most popular TV shows on streaming for the week of December 21.

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses is a comedic spy thriller that has become one of the main reasons to subscribe to Apple TV Plus thanks to a fantastic cast and a hilariously dark story centered around terrible spies. iMore contributor Steven Shaw says, "It's close to being my idea of perfect television."

The third and final season was recently released on Apple TV Plus so that you can watch the full 18-episode show as a holiday season binge.

In the Reelgood weekly streaming top 10, Slow Horses sits at number 9 on the list behind festive classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Die Hard. Amazon Prime's Reacher sits at the top, beating out Disney's Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

For fans of dark comedies, it doesn't get much better than Slow Horses. The show is heralded for its comedic timing. Joel Golby from The Guardian says, "From its cast of acting royalty – Kristin Scott Thomas! – to the excellent dialogue, this drama just whizzes by. It’s a hugely fun, totally charming watch that gets everything right."

With the festive period in full flow, Slow Horses could be the perfect binge for your last few days of 2023. I know I'll be spending my last few days of the year watching Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in one of the best shows to watch across all streaming services.