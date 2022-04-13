If you've been sucked into the world of Slow Horses on Apple TV+ but find yourself wishing you could binge-watch it, you can blame Apple. That's according to Director James Hawes — and he'd probably know.

The gritty Apple TV+ show burst onto the scene on April1 with the first two episodes made available immediately. But after watching those, eager viewers were left having to wait a week for the next episode. And a week after that, and so on. It's something that Apple TV+ has done before but it's still an oddity in a world where the likes of Netflix tend to make everything available on day one. And people aren't happy.

Those people, Deadline reports, should blame Apple. Including the people that have been calling Hawes to complain!

Apple TV's six-part mini-series Slow Horses, adapted from the novels of the same name by Mick Herron, landed on 1 April with a one-two punch and promptly kept viewers waiting, having decided to parse out the remaining four episodes out on a weekly basis. "It was Apple's decision," says director James Hawes. "But if the response I've had is anything to go by, the anticipation it has created is fantastic. I've got people ringing me up to say, 'Why are you doing this? I wanted to finish it over the weekend!' The greatest compliment you could have is that people are demanding more—and now."

The show, starring Gary Oldman and based on the book by the same name by Mick Herron, is already proving popular. There's no doubt that the weekly releases help to build anticipation and continue to keep attention on a show that might otherwise have lost it after a big initial flurry. But boy, would I rather not have to wait a week to find out what's going to happen next!

If you want to enjoy Slow Horses in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.