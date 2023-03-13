Apple TV Plus wins Academy Award for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on Apple TV Plus won Best Animated Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards - Apple’s only claim to an Oscar at the 2023 ceremony.

The short film, adapted from Charlie Mackesy’s beautiful art book of the same name, is a film about friendship, love, and humanity that captured the hearts of a vast audience when it was released last Christmas.

Speaking after the win, Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said, “We are so proud of Charlie and the brilliant team who brought The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse to the screen and we sincerely thank the Academy for tonight’s recognition,”

“This powerful story has deeply affected audiences around the world and has shown that no matter what age you are or where you live, it’s never too late to spread more compassion, empathy, and kindness in our daily lives. Congratulations to everyone involved, including our teams across the globe. We are all celebrating with you tonight.”

The award-winning film was recently honored with a BAFTA Film Award, four Annie Awards, including Best Special Production, and an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Short Form (Animated) film.

Apple's 2023 Oscars

Last year, Apple picked up the most significant award of them all when CODA won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture - the first for a streaming service. However, this year, Apple TV Plus’ showing at the event was much more muted, with only two nominations.

Alongside The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’s Oscar win, Bryan Tyree Henry received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway. He lost out to the fantastic performance by Kuy He Quan for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won seven 2023 Oscars.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is available now on Apple TV Plus alongside the best Apple TV Plus shows like Ted Lasso.