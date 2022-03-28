What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has won three Oscars thanks to CODA.
- CODA won the Best Picture movie marking the first time a streaming service has done so.
- Troy Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor award.
Apple TV+ picked up no fewer than three Oscars for the movie *CODA" including the coveted Best Picture award. The winners were announced at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
CODA has become something of an award magnet for Apple TV+ but few will come close to its three Oscar wins that included Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay alongside the big one — Best Picture.
That Best Picture win is the first time that any streaming service has been able to bag the award, something that is sure to irk the likes of Netflix, a company that has been trying for much longer than the Apple-owned streamer.
Apple acknowledged the win via a press release overnight.
"On behalf of everyone at Apple, we are so grateful to the Academy for the honors bestowed on 'CODA' this evening," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video. "We join our teams all over the world in celebrating Siân, Troy, the producers, and the entire cast and crew for bringing such a powerful representation of the Deaf community to audiences, and breaking so many barriers in the process. It has been so rewarding to share this life-affirming, vibrant story, which reminds us of the power of film to bring the world together."
Apple TV+ picked up a total of three awards at the 94th Academy Awards:
- Best Picture: "CODA"
- Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur in "CODA"
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder for "CODA"
While Apple TV+ and CODA have won plenty of awards to date, ably abetted by the likes of The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, these Oscars surely sit above all of them. This latest round of wins is the best Apple TV+ has achieved to date.
