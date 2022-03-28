Apple TV+ picked up no fewer than three Oscars for the movie *CODA" including the coveted Best Picture award. The winners were announced at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

CODA has become something of an award magnet for Apple TV+ but few will come close to its three Oscar wins that included Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay alongside the big one — Best Picture.

That Best Picture win is the first time that any streaming service has been able to bag the award, something that is sure to irk the likes of Netflix, a company that has been trying for much longer than the Apple-owned streamer.

Apple acknowledged the win via a press release overnight.