Apple beats Elon Musk to Mars in this adrenaline-fueled For All Mankind season 4 trailer

Apple TV Plus has announced that the big fourth season of the popular For All Mankind show will debut on our screens on Friday, November 10, 2023. And while we still have to wait a few weeks to watch what happens next, a new trailer has been released to give us a teaser of what we should expect.

The fourth For All Mankind season will run for ten episodes with a new one arriving every week through to the season's conclusion on January 12, 2024. Who knows what state the ever-evolving space race will be in by then?

With much of the original cast returning for season four, there is still space for new additions with Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova joining Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña from seasons passed.

A new gold rush

For All Mankind has already spent three seasons showing us an alternative timeline in which Russia reached the moon first, but now it's Mars that's in the spotlight.

"Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners," the Apple TV Plus description of season four begins. "Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working toward."

If that isn't enough to get you excited, this first season four trailer certainly will be.

You can of course watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything these days including the Apple TV 4K. That's an undoubtedly expensive option, but there are plenty of cheaper Apple TV alternatives to be had if you'd rather save some cash.

For those who already have the means to watch, it's time to start counting down he days until November 10.