Apple beats Elon Musk to Mars in this adrenaline-fueled For All Mankind season 4 trailer
The fourth season is almost here.
Apple TV Plus has announced that the big fourth season of the popular For All Mankind show will debut on our screens on Friday, November 10, 2023. And while we still have to wait a few weeks to watch what happens next, a new trailer has been released to give us a teaser of what we should expect.
The fourth For All Mankind season will run for ten episodes with a new one arriving every week through to the season's conclusion on January 12, 2024. Who knows what state the ever-evolving space race will be in by then?
With much of the original cast returning for season four, there is still space for new additions with Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova joining Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña from seasons passed.
A new gold rush
For All Mankind has already spent three seasons showing us an alternative timeline in which Russia reached the moon first, but now it's Mars that's in the spotlight.
"Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners," the Apple TV Plus description of season four begins. "Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working toward."
If that isn't enough to get you excited, this first season four trailer certainly will be.
You can of course watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything these days including the Apple TV 4K. That's an undoubtedly expensive option, but there are plenty of cheaper Apple TV alternatives to be had if you'd rather save some cash.
For those who already have the means to watch, it's time to start counting down he days until November 10.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
-
Annie_MI am SO looking forward to season 4!!!Reply
-
