Apple debuts first look at Brie Larson drama series Lessons in Chemistry
Captain Marvel is about to make her Apple TV+ debut.
Brie Larson is about to make her Apple TV+ debut.
Today, Apple TV+ revealed (opens in new tab) a first look at Lessons in Chemistry, an upcoming drama series starring Academy Award-winner Brie Larson. In addition to starring, Larson is also executive producing the series.
The series, which is already under production, is set to premiere next year. In addition to Larson, the series will feature an ensemble cast that includes Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Beau Bridges:
- Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”) as Calvin
- Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “The Upside,” The Birth of a Nation”) as Harriet Slone
- Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”) as Fran Frask
- Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) as Wakely
- Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) as Boryweitz
- Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout,” “Better Call Saul”) as Walter
- Multi Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Beau Bridges ("Acting: The First Six Lessons," "Homeland," "Goliath," "Bloodline," "Masters of Sex," “The Fabulous Baker Boys”) as Wilson
What is Lessons in Chemistry about?
Lessons in Chemistry is a drama series based in the 1950s that follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), "whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one."
When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.
It's currently unclear exactly when Lessons in Chemistry will make its debut on Apple TV+, but the company has revealed that it is coming in 2023. If you want to ensure you enjoy the series in the best quality possible next year, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV in 2022.
