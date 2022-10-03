Apple debuts the teaser trailer for Will Smith's Emancipation

“Emancipation” is an Apple Original Film premiering in theaters December 2, 2022 and globally on Apple TV+ on December 9, 2022.

Apple is pushing forward with Emancipation, a new drama film starring Will Smith.

Today, Apple released the official teaser trailer for Emancipation. The film, which stars Academy Award-winner Will Smith, will premiere in theaters on Friday, December 2, and on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9.

You can watch the official teaser trailer on YouTube below:

An enslaved man embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family in this powerful film inspired by a true story.

What is Emancipation about?

“Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

“Emancipation” is directed by Antoine Fuqua, from a script by William N. Collage. The film is produced by Will Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, Joey McFarland though McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black through Escape Artists. Antoine Fuqua, James Lassiter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glen Basner and Scott Greenberg are executive producing.

Emancipation will premiere in theaters on Friday, December 2, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9.