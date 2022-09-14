Apple drops official trailer Shantaram, a new drama starring Charlie Hunnam

The official trailer for Shantaram is finally here.

We've been hearing about this series for a while now, and it's been crazy that we've gone this long without a trailer. That's finally over! Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Shantaram, a new drama series starring Charlie Hunnam. The 12-episode series will make its debut on the streaming service on Friday, October 14.

You can watch the official trailer for the upcoming series below:

A fugitive pursuing redemption in 1980s Bombay will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means letting his past seep back into his present. Starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, stream Shantaram October 14 only on Apple TV+.

What is Shantaram about?

“Shantaram” follows the story of a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) who is "looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay."

Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produces. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

Shantaram will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 14, 2022.