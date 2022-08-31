Apple drops the official trailer for Sago Mini Friends ahead of September debut

The Sago Mini Friends are coming soon to Apple TV+ and Apple has a new trailer to show off the new series.

Today Apple released the official trailer for Sago Mini Friends, a new kids and family series coming soon to Apple TV+. The animated series will debut on the streaming service in a few weeks on Friday, September 16.

You can watch the official trailer for Sago Mini Friends on YouTube below.

There’s a lot to be thankful for in the town of Sagoville. Based on the award-winning app Sago Mini Friends, get ready to play with all your favorite pocket pals when Sago Mini Friends come to life on September 16 on Apple TV+.

What is Sago Mini Friends about?

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films Toronto, Sago Mini Friends is based on "the charming characters and artful designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini."

The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

“Sago Mini Friends” is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”) and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”) and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director.

Sago Mini Friends will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 16.