Apple hosts the worldwide premiere of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's docuseries Gutsy

MJ Delaney, Cynthia Wade, Arlene Nelson, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Anna Chai and Yu Gu (Directors) attend Apple’s “Gutsy” premiere at the Times Center Theater. “Gutsy” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on September 9, 2022.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have taken the red carpet to celebrate the release of Gutsy, their new documentary series.

As the series premiered globally on Friday, September 9, Apple also hosted (opens in new tab) a world premiere event in New York City. The event was star-stubbed featuring celebrities like Amber Ruffin, Mariska Hargitay, Symone and Quannah Chasinghorse, as well as guests Diane von Fürstenberg, Barry Diller, Samantha Bee, Amber Tamblyn, and more.

Apple celebrates the world premiere of “Gutsy” with Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton at a star-studded event that brought together global icons from entertainment, activism, politics and comedy to celebrate gutsy women and herald the premiere of their new Apple TV+ docuseries. The evening began with a red carpet and screening at the Times Square Center in New York City and continued with a post-screening celebration at Nobu Fifty Seven.

Gutsy is streaming now on Apple TV+

The series, which is based on their New York Times bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women," (opens in new tab) follows the mother/daughter pair through a "thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes."

The docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

The series features interviews with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more:

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes: extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and many more.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the series yet, check it out below:

Gutsy is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.