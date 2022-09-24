Apple hosts the worldwide premiere of its new Sidney Poitier documentary

Apple took to the red carpet to celebrate the release of its new Sidney Poitier documentary.

The day before the Reginald Hudlin, Oprah Winfrey, and Derik Murray documentary premiered on Apple TV+, the company hosted (opens in new tab) a worldwide premiere of Sidney at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

Those celebrating “Sidney” at the premiere event included Hudlin, Winfrey, Murray, members of the Poitier family, and fans, friends and colleagues of the revered entertainment industry luminary and social justice champion.

Reginald Hudlin, Oprah Winfrey, and Derik Murray (Image credit: Apple)

What is Sidney about?

Sidney, a new documentary about the life and career of Sidney Poitier, debuted today on the streaming service. The documentary covers the "inspirational story honoring the life and legacy of Hollywood legend, Sidney Poitier."

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Sidney joins the growing list of documentary and documentary series that have premiered on the streaming service including They Call Me Magic, The Line, The Big Conn, The Me You Can't See, Make Or Break, Long Way Up, Tiny World, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Prehistoric Planet, and The Oprah Conversation.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new documentary, you can check it out on YouTube below:

Sidney is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the documentary film in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.