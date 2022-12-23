Apple officially loses NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube

NFL Sunday Ticket, the popular subscription service that allows fans to live stream every out-of-market NFL game, is officially coming to YouTube.

In a blog post, Google announced the partnership, which will bring the next season of NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league is " excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL. For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, said that “YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights. Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”

Apple reportedly lost out due to pricing and VR

This is a major development for football fans, as it expands the reach of NFL Sunday Ticket beyond its traditional home on DIRECTV. Now, fans can watch their favorite teams from anywhere, as long as they have a YouTube account, a device with an internet connection, and access to YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels.

The addition of NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube marks a significant shift in the way that fans can access live sports. It's also a testament to the growing importance of streaming platforms in the world of sports media. Apple TV Plus made a similar partnership with Major League Soccer that will begin in 2023 and already has Friday Night Baseball with Major League Baseball.

Apple TV Plus reportedly lost the NFL Sunday Ticket deal due to a disagreement between the company and the NFL over the pricing and Apple's ambitions for the service within its rumored VR headset.