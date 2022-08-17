Apple TV+ drops trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron
By Joe Wituschek published
Zac Efron is about to make his Apple TV+ debut.
Zac Efron is about to make another debut on the big and small screen.
Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a new drama/comedy film starring Efron. The film is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War (opens in new tab).
Hailing from Skydance Media, screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.
You can check out the official trailer below:
What is The Greatest Beer Run Ever about?
The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the story of Chickie Donohue (Efron), a man who travels into Vietnam to bring his friends a beer during the war.
To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever will premiere in both theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible at home, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
It's time for a new Siri...Remote.
The latest generation of the Apple TV 4K features a new processor, support for higher frame rates, and the redesigned Siri Remote.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.