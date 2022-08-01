Apple TV gift card deal spreads to more countries as Apple tries to shift stock

Apple is now offering people the chance to bag themselves a new Apple TV and get a free gift card in return, with the promo having just expanded to more countries.

Previously only available to people who were in the United States, the offer has now been expanded to more countries including the U.K, Italy, Germany, and more. The promotion looks set to run through August 15 across all territories, with buyers set to get the equivalent of a $50 gift card in their local currency.

Buyers can choose between the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K when making a purchase, with the freebie gift card then able to be spent on other Apple purchases at a later date.

Cool deal, but why?

Apple offering a free gift card with specific purchases isn't new, it does it during back-to-school promotions, for example. But what makes this promotion notable is the expectation that a new Apple TV is just around the corner. Apple TV expectations include a new A14 Bionic chip and more RAM, likely to allow for improved game performance.

As for when that new Apple TV will arrive, it isn't immediately clear. There is some suggestion that it might make its debut as soon as the end of this year, but with the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and more still to come it looks like Apple will have a packed end to 2022 regardless.

With all of that in mind, should you buy an Apple TV today? If all you're looking to do is stream TV shows and movies, the current Apple TV is more than capable. But those looking to get the most out of Apple Arcade should perhaps hang fire, just in case that upgraded CPU and RAM make a big performance improvement once it debuts.