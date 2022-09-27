Apple TV+ has a new documentary all about 'Korea's mermaids'

Apple TV+ has today announced a new Apple Original Films documentary that will tell "the story of the legendary ‘haenyeo’ of South Korea’s Jeju Island."

The untitled project is the first "from the Apple TV+ partnership with Malala Yousafzai’s production company Extracurricular."

Free-diving mermaids

Apple TV+'s announcement (opens in new tab) says that we can expect to learn about "Korea's mermaids," a group of "elderly free divers whose work catching seafood off the coast of Jeju Island has supported their community for generations." They're described as "matriarchs, breadwinners and rowdy grandmas" by Apple, with the press release going on to say that while their numbers have shrunk over the years, "their youngest descendants are helping to revive the revered and often dangerous lifestyle of their ancestors, while fighting to protect the ocean from looming environmental threat."

There's obviously no telling when we can expect this project to air and it seems unlikely to be soon given the lack of a name. But once it does arrive the new documentary film will join a growing collection of non-fiction content that makes Apple TV+ even better value.

Other examples of non-fiction content available on Apple TV+ include They Call Me Magic, The Velvet Underground, and the newly-released Sidney Poitier documentary simply called Sidney.

Apple TV+ content can be streamed on just about anything with an internet connection.