Apple TV has the best accessibility feature that isn’t labeled an accessibility feature — and it’s getting even better with tvOS 18

WWDC 2024’s biggest new software advancements came in the form of Apple Intelligence and its many major OS updates, yet an improvement to Apple TV is one of its smartest — and it works on more speakers than ever before.

Enhance Dialogue was a feature introduced to Apple TV with tvOS 17 last year. When connected to a HomePod or HomePod mini, it could intelligently boost dialogue in scenes so that listeners can hear it more clearly. Now, not only does this work on any Apple audio device, TV, or Bluetooth speaker, but machine learning is being used to offer clearer dialogue enhancement across the board.

This is a fantastic accessibility feature for those with Tinittus or other hearing conditions, but it could also be particularly useful for those with sensory processing issues. If you find yourself too distracted by the background to pay attention to dialogue, this feature could help you out. You simply click on Settings while a show or movie is playing, scroll over to Audio Adjustments, and hit Enhance Dialogue. With the new and improved AI-booster Siri, this option could also work with nothing but a phrase in the future too.

What else has been added to tvOS 18?

A new smart subtitles option is coming with tvOS 18. With this, you can have subtitles off, but have them turn on when you mute your TV or go back a few seconds. This means, that if going back ten seconds sends you back to the middle of the sentence, the subtitles might give you the rest of it. This can help clue you in and you can turn this smart feature on and off as necessary.

Perhaps the most notable introduction with tvOS 18 is InSight, which can show you the actor in each scene and will even show you the song playing in the background, which can then be added to your Apple Music library.

tvOS 18 is also adding 21:9 support for projectors, giving more ways to watch the best movies on Apple TV Plus. It is also getting better screensaver support for your own custom photos, alongside shots of the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus and even a cute Snoopy wallpaper.

