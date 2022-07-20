Apple TV+ lands Causeway, a new film starring Jennifer Lawrence

Apple TV+ announced today (opens in new tab) on the Apple TV+ Newsroom website that its film studio, Apple Original Films, has acquired the rights to a new Jennifer Lawrence film.

According to the release, the company has landed Causeway, a new film starring and produced by the Academy Award winner. The film, which comes from the acclaimed studio A24, is directed by Lila Neugebauer, who will also be directing a film called Red, White and Water with Lawrence.

Apple says that the film will premiere in theaters and on its streaming service later this year.

What is Causeway about?

According to the press release, Causeway is "an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans."

Lawrence is pretty much a household name at this point. The actress has graced the screen in several huge movies including Don’t Look Up, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and a range of X-Men movies.

She will be joined by Emmy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Bullet Train). Lila Neugebauer, who is directing, has previously worked on acclaimed Broadway projects like The Waverly Gallery, Maid, and The Last Thing He Told Me. The film is written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders.

The company says that Causeway will premiere on Apple TV+ and in theaters "later this year," but did not specify an exact release date. Regardless, the move shows Apple is continuing to land huge projects with bankable stars, something that seems to be a core part of its strategy.

If you want to ensure you enjoy the film in the best quality possible when it does debut on the streaming service, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for the Apple TV in 2022.