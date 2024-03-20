Apple TV Plus bags 13 BAFTA nominations for Slow Horses, Silo, and more

It's that time of year and the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 nominations are here, with the Apple TV Plus streaming service picking up a baker's dozen. How many will it win? We'll have to wait until the awards are shared out on Sunday, April 28.

Apple is no stranger to awards nominations — nor indeed, wins — but it's always interesting to see which of its shows, documentaries, and movies are being recognized by those within the industry. In this case, Apple TV Plus has proven popular among a number of different categories including best drama series, best entertainment, and best specialist drama while some individual nominations are also found in the supporting actor, editing: fiction, and make-up and design categories among others.

Among the nominations are big hitters like Gary Oldman's Slow Horses and the popular Silo show while The Enfield Poltergeist and Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas also get a mention.

Awards incoming?

In a press release announcing the availability of nominations, BAFTA noted that "17 out of 44 nominees in the performance categories have received their first BAFTA Television Awards nomination."

The nominations comprise 47 different categories, "recognising exceptional performances, craftsmanship and stories broadcast from 1 January – 31 December 2023."

In terms of the Apple TV Plus nominations, we have:

Slow Horses

Slow Horses managed to pick up no fewer than six nominations including:

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drama Series

Supporting Actor — Jack Lowden

Editing: Fiction — Sam Williams (Episode 1) and Zsófia Tálas (episode 6)

Make-up & Hair Design — Lucy Sibbick

Sound: Fiction

Silo

Silo, a TV show based on the popular book Wool, picked up four nominations:

Costume Design — Charlotte Morris

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects — Daniel Rauchwerger, Stefano Pepin, Richard Stanbury, Raphael Hamm, Ian Fellows

Production Design — Gavin Bocquet, Amanda Bernstein

Original Music: Fiction — ATLI ÖRVARSSON

The Enfield Poltergeist

A documentary series telling the story of a poltergeist in a London home, The Enfield Poltergeist picked up two nominations:

Sound: Factual — Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Kirstie Howell, Jack Wensley, Jamie Mcphee, Alexej Mungersdorff

Specialist Factual

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

The Ted Lasso star presented Apple TV Plus' annual Christmas show and picked up a single nomination in the Entertainment category.

Discussing the nominations, Sara Putt, Char of BAFTA, paid tribute to those involved.

“Water-cooler TV moments, brave documentaries which expand our world-view, and powerful real-life inspired dramas - these are just some of the BAFTA nominated TV programmes for audiences to watch," Putt said. "I’m delighted to see so many first-time nominees, so much new and emerging talent and so many debut projects recognised today. At a time when budgets are tight and creative risk-taking can feel ever riskier, we hope our awards can play a positive role in reinforcing the value of nurturing new talent and ideas, as well as holding a mirror up to stubborn industry inequities, particularly for talented female directors who are still significantly outnumbered by their male counterparts when it comes to awards submissions."

As for those with the most nominations, eight went to The Crown while seven went to the Demon 79 episode of Netflix's Black Mirror. Slow Horses was joined on six by the HBO hits The Last of Us and Succession as well as The Long Shadow.

Want to check out the best that Apple TV Plus has to offer? You can watch now for $9.99 per month while those who buy a new Apple device will get three months for free. The subscription is also available as part of the Apple One bundle, too.