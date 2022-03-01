Best answer: No. You do not need an Apple device to watch Apple TV+ because it's a streaming service available in the standalone Apple TV app that is available for many devices. Not only can you use the Apple TV app with Apple TV+ on your Apple devices, but any other streaming devices, smart TVs, and even gaming consoles too.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is Apple's very own streaming service with original content. While the library of content on Apple TV+ started quite small, it has grown into something bigger since its launch in 2019, and it continues to grow with new series and movies regularly.

There are also some big stars in Apple TV+'s ever-expanding library of original content, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Sudeikis, Dave Franco, Tiffany Haddish, Ewan McGregor, and more. Some fan-favorite shows include The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Servant, Dickinson, and more.

How do I watch Apple TV+?

You can get Apple TV+ through Apple's own TV app, which is available on pretty much everything. While you could use your best iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, the Apple TV app can be found on a variety of other non-Apple devices, including streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

For streaming devices, this includes Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Google TV. Smart TVs include a variety of models from Samsung, LG, Vizio, and Sony — check Apple's website to see if your specific model is supported. Game consoles include both PlayStation and Xbox.

The Apple TV app is necessary to access Apple TV+ streaming content.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

You can get Apple TV+ for just $4.99 a month, and if you have Family Sharing enabled, up to six family members can also access a single TV+ subscription. Apple TV+ is also part of the lowest tier of an Apple One bundle, so you can save some money if you also want access to other Apple services.

If you're unsure if you'll like the service, Apple does offer a 7-day free trial, so you can try it out before committing.