Apple TV Plus debuts the official trailer for season three of Ted Lasso

We're finally here, ya'll. The official trailer for season three of Ted Lasso has arrived.

Today, Apple has debuted the official trailer for the third season of Ted Lasso, its beloved and Emmy Award-winning comedy series on Apple TV Plus. In the official trailer, you can get a first look at all of your favorite characters coming back to the small screen.

You can check out the official trailer for the third season of Ted Lasso on YouTube below:

What is season three be about?

In season three, "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

The season will also continue to follow Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) while he "deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Season three of Ted Lasso will premiere the first episode on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Each additional episode of the 12-episode season will release weekly on Wednesdays. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2023.