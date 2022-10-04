Apple TV Plus debuts the official trailer for season two of Acapulco

Season two of Acapulco finally has a trailer!

Today, Apple released the official trailer for the second season of Acapulco, its bilingual comedy series. The second season of the series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 21 with two episodes. The rest of the ten-episode season will debut weekly until its finale on Friday, December 16, 2022.

You can watch the official trailer for the new season on YouTube below:

Welcome back to the roaring ‘80s at sunny & luxurious Las Colinas, where everyone finds themselves going through a transition and aspiring for more. Watch Acapulco Season 2 streaming October 21 on Apple TV+.

What will the second season be about?

Season two of the series "picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas."

In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming Diane’s right-hand man. Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, and he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Joining Derbez (older Máximo) in the ten episode second season are returning stars Enrique Arrizon (Máximo), Fernando Carsa (Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector) and Carlos Corona (Esteban).

The second season of Acapulco will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 21.