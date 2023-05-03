Apple TV Plus flop Ghosted is an unlikely chart hit

The Apple TV Plus movie Ghosted might be running with a pretty grim 28% Rotten Tomatoes score right now, but that doesn't seem to be stopping people from watching it, it seems.

While the consensus among critics, as well as many who have just watched it for fun, is that Ghosted isn't a great watch, it's still punching above its weight in the streaming charts. So far above its weight that it's beating out some big movies, no matter what people seem to think of it.

Apple TV Plus continues to do well in the world of TV shows as well — the always-popular Ted Lasso remains popular as it works its way through its final season.

People aren't ghosting Ghosted

According to the streaming popularity chart put together by JustWatch (opens in new tab) Ghosted was the second biggest hit of the week that ended April 30. In fact, it was so popular that it was only beaten to the top spot by Scream VI.

As a result, there were some very big names left trailing in its wake including Cocaine Bear, Evil Dead, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish among others.

"Salt-of-the-earth Cole ( Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent," the Apple TV Plus description of Ghosted begins. "Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

That doesn't sound bad, right?

(Image credit: JustWatch / Future)

One thing that is definitely not bad is Ted Lasso. The hit Apple TV Plus product was the third-most-popular TV show of the week, beaten only by The Diplomat and Jury Duty.

You can of course watch both Ghosted and Ted Lasso with your Apple TV Plus subscription on just about anything, including the Apple TV 4K. Don't want to spend quite so much? There are plenty of Apple TV alternatives to be had, too.