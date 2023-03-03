Apple TV Plus hit Emancipation puts Will Smith back on the awards stage for the first time since that Oscars slap

The hit Apple TV Plus movie Emancipation has picked up the Beacon award at this year's African American Film Critics Associated Awards.

The win saw star Will Smith return to the awards stage for the first time since he famously slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. The slap was heard around the world and reportedly caused Emancipation's release to be delayed.

Smith accepted the award alongside the movie's director Antoine Fuqua.

A slap in the face for the competition

The Beacon Award "is intended to highlight films that are tackling challenging subjects with insight, enlightening, as well as engaging the audience,” THR (opens in new tab) reports Fuqua as opening his acceptance speech by saying. “It was our hope that Emancipation, that it would be able to bring Peter’s triumphant story and unwavering faith and his deep love for his family to life.”

Emancipation tells the story of Peter, a slave who flees a plantation in Louisiana and has to go on the run from those hunting him. The movie is based on a true story.

As for the movie recreation, Smith was keen to thank Apple TV Plus for making it possible — and offering to spend whatever it took to make it happen.

"I want to thank Apple because the budget was one thing,” he said. “And then the budget was another thing. And then the budget was another thing. And Apple never flinched" Smith went on to say that Emancipation was the first time that he'd worked with a studio that believed the story was more important than how much money it would cost to tell.

