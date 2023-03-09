Apple TV Plus hit Shrinking has been renewed for a second season

Harrison Ford is coming back to the small screen for a second season of Shrinking.

Today, Apple TV Plus announced that it is renewing its hit comedy series Shrinking for a second season. The announcement comes as the series is about to air the eighth episode of its ten-episode debut season.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, said in a statement that “we have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters. We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

What is Shrinking about?

Shrinking "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, "Shrinking” stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell."

If you haven't checked out the show just yet, check out the official teaser trailer on YouTube below:

The first seven episodes are out now with each additional episode being released weekly on Fridays. It is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. The series is the second collaboration between Apple and Segel who also starred in the drama film The Sky is Everywhere.

Shrinking premiered on Apple TV Plus back on January 27, 2023. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.